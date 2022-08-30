Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate four new special joy rides under the toy train service of Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) during the ensuing festive season. The joy rides will run between Darjeeling and Ghum in both directions on daily basis commencing from 01st of October to 31st of December, 2022 in view of upcoming peak festive season.

Train No. 02547 (Darjeeling – Ghum – Darjeeling) joy ride special, will depart from Darjeeling at 09:20 hours to reach Ghum at 10:05 hours. On its return journey the train will depart from Ghum at 10:25 hours to reach Darjeeling at 10:55 hours.

Train No. 02548 (Darjeeling – Ghum – Darjeeling) joy ride special, will depart from Darjeeling at 11:25 hours to reach Ghum at 12:10 hours. On its return journey the train will depart from Ghum at 12:30 hours to reach Darjeeling at 13:00 hours.

Train No. 02549 (Darjeeling – Ghum – Darjeeling) joy ride special, will depart from Darjeeling at 13:25 hours to reach Ghum at 14:10 hours. On its return journey the train will depart from Ghum at 14:35 hours to reach Darjeeling at 15:05 hours.

Train No. 02550 (Darjeeling – Ghum – Darjeeling) joy ride special, will depart from Darjeeling at 15:30 hours to reach Ghum at 16:15 hours. On its return journey the train will depart from Ghum at 16:35 hours to reach Darjeeling at 17:05 hours.

All the joy ride special will run with a composition of 03 First Class Chair Car. There will be 30 seats each at every first class chair car coach.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trainsare available at IRCTC website and through NTES and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N.F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.

