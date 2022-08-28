Kolkata: A passenger was held at the Kolkata airport with gold bars worth Rs 77 lakh, officials said on Saturday.
Acting on a tip-off, the man who arrived from Mumbai was intercepted by officers of the Air Intelligence Unit on Friday, they said.
After a search, five foreign-made 24k gold bars weighing 1.4 kg were found hidden in his shoes, they added.
An investigation has been started, officials said.
