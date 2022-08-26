Bengal logs 252 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Kolkata: West Bengal on Thursday logged 252 new COVID-19 cases, 61 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 21,05,787, a health department bulletin said.
The COVID-19 death toll rose to 21,451 as two more persons succumbed to the disease, the bulletin said.
The positivity rate for the day was 2.70 per cent as 252 infections were detected out of 9,325 samples tested, it said.
Bengal now has 3,236 active COVID-19 cases as 20,81,100 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 394 in the last 24 hours.
The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.83 per cent.
The state had reported 313 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Wednesday.
A total of 2,62,35,933 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, it added.
