West Bengal: Fake note manufacturing unit busted near Kolkata, 3 arrested

Kolkata: A fake currency note manufacturing unit was busted near Kolkata and three people were arrested, police said on Thursday.
The Kolkata Police’s Special Task Force (STF) arrested two people from Rajabazar with fake notes having a face value of Rs 70,000, they said.
Another man was arrested from Hatiara in Ecopark police station area of Bidhannagar with fake currency notes, they added.
Following these arrests, the STF unearthed the manufacturing unit at a house in Hatiara, police said.
“Machinery, chemicals, and other raw materials were seized during the raid. A laptop, pen drives, a printer, and several other materials were also seized,” a police officer said.
A case has been filed and a further investigation is underway, he added.
