Bengal reports 313 new COVID-19 cases, three fresh fatalities

Kolkata: West Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rose to 21,05,535 on Wednesday as 313 more people tested positive for the infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 21,449, a health bulletin said.

West Bengal had registered 272 cases and one fatality on the previous day.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The state now has 3,380 active cases, with 148 of them hospitalised, as 407 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,80,706.

The daily positivity rate was at 3.09 percent as 10,124 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Also read | Cong launches logo, website of its ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari to Kashmir

Trending Stories









