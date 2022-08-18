West Bengal reports 393 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Kolkata: West Bengal on Wednesday reported 393 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths, the health department said.

There are 4,624 active cases at present in the state, it said.

The new cases were detected after testing 9,723 samples, recording a positivity rate of 4.04 per cent.

The state has so far reported 21,03,325 COVID-19 cases and 21,427 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 607 people have recovered, taking the total to 20,77,274 recoveries.

