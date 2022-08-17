Kolkata: West Bengal reported 175 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 21,02,932, a health department bulletin said.
The daily positivity rate is 3.48 per cent as 175 new infections were detected out of 5,034 samples tested, it said.
The COVID-19 death toll rose to 21,423 as one more person succumbed to the infection, the bulletin said.
The state currently has 4,842 active COVID-19 cases while 20,76,667 people have recovered from the disease, including 631 in the last 24 hours.
The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.75 per cent.
West Bengal had reported 270 new COVID-19 cases and zero death on Monday.
A total of 2,61,50,983 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, it added.
Also read | States asked to hold vaccination camps for booster dose at stations, religious sites
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Guwahati: The Indian Awaz awards social changemakers, entrepreneurs
- Not given directions to provide flats to Rohingya migrants: MHA
- PM Modi, French Prez discuss geopolitics, cooperation in nuclear energy
- Teenage boy held for abducting, raping 3-year-old in Haryana
- Assam: Knowledge Hub inaugurated at down town Gurukul
- Korean star Gong Hyo-jin to marry singer Kevin Oh