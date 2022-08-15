Bengal logs 479 new COVID-19 cases, two more fatalities

Kolkata: West Bengal on Sunday recorded 479 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 21,02,487, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 21,422 as two more persons succumbed to the disease, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

At least 10,029 samples were tested during the day and the positivity rate stood at 4.78 per cent.

As many as 674 people recuperated from the disease on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,75,378, the bulletin said.

The state recorded a recovery rate of 98.71 per cent.

It has so far tested 26,139,655 samples for COVID-19, the bulletin added.

Also Read | PM may announce ‘Heal in India’, ‘Heal by India’ projects on Independence Day

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









