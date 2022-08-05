Kolkata: Four more COVID-19 deaths were reported in West Bengal, pushing the toll to 21,384, a health department bulletin said on Thursday.

The COVID-19 tally rose to 20,96,896 as 775 more people tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, it said.

West Bengal currently has 9,948 active COVID-19 cases while 20,65,564 have recovered from the disease, including 1,943 on Wednesday, the bulletin said.

The state tested 12,067 samples for COVID-19 in the 24 hours, the bulletin added.

Bengal had reported 911 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Wednesday.

