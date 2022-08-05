Kolkata: Four more COVID-19 deaths were reported in West Bengal, pushing the toll to 21,384, a health department bulletin said on Thursday.
The COVID-19 tally rose to 20,96,896 as 775 more people tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, it said.
West Bengal currently has 9,948 active COVID-19 cases while 20,65,564 have recovered from the disease, including 1,943 on Wednesday, the bulletin said.
The state tested 12,067 samples for COVID-19 in the 24 hours, the bulletin added.
Bengal had reported 911 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Wednesday.
Also Read | Nagaland air hostess Rosy Sangma’s death: CBI finds shocking details
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Physical classes restart for all from August 8
- CM asks Assam Agri Commission members to visit farming clusters
- Assam: Two held in connection with crude oil seized in Sivasagar
- Anganwadi worker adds phenyl to food in Tinsukia, 10 children fall ill
- IIT-Guwahati switches to offline classes completely
- Manipur: UNC urges Nagas to hoist Naga Flag on August 14