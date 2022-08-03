Mamata congratulates Indian TT team for winning gold at CWG

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday congratulated the Indian table tennis team for winning gold in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in UK’s Birmingham.
She described their win as an “incredible success” which was “well-deserved”.
“Congratulations to the sportspersons! Men’s table tennis team comprising Sharath Kamal Achanta, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai & Sanil Shetty won gold at CWG 2022. Their incredible success is well-deserved. This milestone will inspire many across the nation,” Banerjee tweeted.
The Indian table tennis team won the gold in the men’s team event on Tuesday defeating Singapore 3-1.
