Kalimpong: Darjeeling MP and BJP national spokesperson Raju Bista has expressed hope that the NDA government at the Centre will work towards including North Bengal under the purview of the North East Council (NEC).
Bista said that including North Bengal, especially the Darjeeling hills and the Terai and Dooars areas, under the NEC will ensure that the region too gets benefits of various developmental priorities, projects and schemes of the central government.
“The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only outlined a development vision for the Northeast but has also provided adequate financial resources towards realising the same. In the past 8 years, our government has provided over Rs 3,36,640.97 crore towards the development of the northeast,” the MP said in a statement on Tuesday.
“As our nation takes concrete steps towards realizing the vision of PM Modi’s “Aatma Nirbhar”, I must say this with pride that our North Eastern states and region will not be left wanting,” he said.
“The region will be contributing equally towards nation building and will be leading from the front in ensuring the economic prosperity of the nation,” he added.
The NEC is the nodal agency for the economic and social development of the North eastern region, which consists of the eight states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.
Constituted in 1971 by an Act of the parliament, the council has marked the beginning of a new chapter of concerted and planned endeavor for the rapid development of the region.
Also Read | Sikkim Police personnel shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Tangkhul girls win big at Miss Asia competition in Maldives
- Shillong: Harijan colony relocation to congested Mawbah not final, says Tynsong
- Darjeeling MP hopes for inclusion of North Bengal under NEC
- Meghalaya: Militant outfit HNLC granted safe passage for peace talks
- Nagaland Lottery July 19: Check Dear Moon Tuesday lottery result
- Tripura HC tells SEC to hold tribal village committee polls by November