Bengal logs 1,973 new COVID-19 cases, three fresh fatalities

Kolkata: West Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rose to 20,37,590 on Tuesday as 1,973 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Three fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 21,228, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The daily positivity rate shot up to 15.93 per cent as 12,385 samples were tested for COVID-19.

The state had registered 1,132 cases on Monday and 1,822 infections on Sunday.

Kolkata recorded the highest number of new cases at 717, followed by North 24 Parganas (482), Hooghly (138) and South 24 Parganas (137), it said.

The number of active cases rose to 12,517, while 592 more people were cured of the disease taking the total number of recoveries to 20,03,845.

Also Read | Sikkim-West Bengal sign new reciprocal transport agreement

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









