A Jadavpur University student from Kolkata has secured a job at Facebook with a

salary of Rs 1.8 crore.

This is the highest package that the institution has offered to any student this year.

Google and Amazon also made employment offers to Bisakh Mondal, but he decided

on Facebook because of the higher package.

“I will join Facebook in September. Before accepting this job, I got offers from Google and Amazon. I thought choosing Facebook would be the best as the pay package offered by them was high,” the fourth-year computer science and engineering student said.

“I got the job offer on Tuesday night. In the past two years during the Covid-19

pandemic, I got the opportunity to do internships at several organisations and gather

knowledge outside my curriculum studies. This has helped me crack the interviews,” Bikash further added.

Mondal comes from a modest family in West Bengal’s Birbhum district.

His mother, Shibani, an anganwadi worker, said, “It is a matter of great pride for us.”

She further added that her son has always been a “meritorious student”.

“This is the first time since the pandemic that students have got such a large number

of international offers,” said Samita Bhattacharya, the university placement officer.

According to media reports, nine university students received yearly packages worth

more than one crore rupees from foreign firms the previous year.

