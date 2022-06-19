West Bengal reports 288 new COVID-19 cases, most detected in Kolkata

Kolkata: West Bengal reported 288 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 20,21,555, as per a Health Department bulletin.
Kolkata reported the highest number of new cases at 108, followed by North 24 Parganas (68) and South 24 Parganas(25), it said.
The positivity rate was 2.42 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 11,917 samples.
In the last 24 hours, 69 people recovered from the disease. So far, 19,98,723 patients have recovered.
The active cases rose to 1,625, the bulletin said.
