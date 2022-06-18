2.6 kg brown sugar seized in Malda, two from Manipur among 3 held

Malda (WB): Over 2.6 kg of brown sugar was seized from West Bengal’s Malda district on Saturday and three people were arrested, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, a car was intercepted at Gajole toll plaza and the drugs, packed in small quantities, were found under its seats, they said.
Two persons from Manipur and a man of Sagardighi in Murshidabad district were arrested from the vehicle, Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Yadav said.
The drugs were worth around Rs 30 lakh, police said.
A case was lodged and an investigation underway, they said.
