Indian Navy rescues 19 Pakistani hostages from Somali pirates

The Indian Navy has successfully rescued 19 Pakistani nationals who were taken hostage by Somali pirates aboard an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel named Al Naeemi. The fishing vessel was heading off the East Coast of Somalia on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Indian Navy, the INS Sumitra, which is on an anti-piracy mission in the Gulf of Aden, intercepted the distressed vessel and pressed into action to locate the fishing vessel, which had been boarded by pirates and saved the 19 Pakistani national crew members who were kept hostage.

The warship ensured the successful release of all 19 crew members along with the boat. The ship also did confirmatory boarding to sanitise and check on the well-being of the crew who were held captive by the pirates.

The Indian Navy said that this is the second rescue operation in a day for the Indian Navy. Earlier on Monday, the INS Visakhapatnam, another guided missile destroyer, was sent on an anti-piracy mission to the Gulf of Aden where it intercepted the Marshall Island-flagged MV Genco Picardy after a drone attack on the night of January 17.

The INS Visakhapatnam destroyer successfully acknowledged the distress call of the Marshall Island-flagged fishing vessel and provided immediate assistance. It was carrying 17 Iranian and 19 Pakistani sailors, who were being held captive by the Somali pirates, and the destroyer was taking all the necessary measures to ensure their safe return.

