26 tableaux to showcase women's achievements on Republic Day

In a bid to celebrate women’s achievements and promote gender equality, the Centre has announced a series of 26 tableaux that will be rolled out during the Kartavya Path parade on January 26.
Headlining the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, 26 spectacular tableaux are set to celebrate the theme of ‘women empowerment’, showcasing the diverse roles of women in socio-economic activities and their impactful contributions in various fields.
The 75th Republic Day parade, declared as women-centric by the Centre, will prominently feature the themes ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka.’ Each tableau will spotlight the exceptional achievements of women across different states and sectors.
The Manipur tableau, for instance, will underscore women’s significant roles in socio-economic activities. It will highlight the artistry of women working with delicate lotus stem fibres and employing traditional ‘charkhas’ to craft yarns. The tableau will vividly depict scenes of women collecting lotus stems from Manipur’s Loktak Lake and showcase the iconic ‘Ima Keithel,’ an ancient all-women market.
Innovations by Manipuri women, such as the lotus silk-making process pioneered by Bijayshanti Tongbram, India’s first lotus silk maker, will also be showcased.
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will use its tableau to highlight the substantial contributions of women scientists in core areas of defence research. From anti-satellite missiles to third-generation anti-tank guided missiles and the light combat aircraft Tejas, the tableau will showcase the pivotal role of women in DRDO’s achievements.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will feature the monumental accomplishment of Chandrayaan-3, placing it at its lunar landing site, Shiv Shakti point on the Moon.
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways tableau will focus on the progress in India’s maritime sector, emphasising the rise in the number of women seafarers and developments in lighthouse and cruise tourism.
Madhya Pradesh’s tableau will highlight the state’s success in integrating women into the development process through various welfare schemes. The tableau will showcase the active participation of women in the modern service sector, small-scale industries, and traditional domains, featuring the state’s first woman fighter pilot, Avani Chaturvedi.
Other states, including Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Haryana, will present captivating tableaux showcasing women’s involvement in various sectors, from handicrafts and handloom to empowerment programs and transformative education initiatives.
Dhordo village in Kutch, recognised as one of the ‘best tourism villages of 2023’ by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), will be the focal point of Gujarat’s tableau, emphasising the unique blend of tradition, tourism, and technology.
The tableaux will be rolled out during the Republic Day parade, highlighting the achievements of women from various sectors. The aim is to promote women’s empowerment and break down stereotypes about their roles in society.
