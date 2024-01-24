Union Power Minister meets industry to discuss green hydrogen in steel sector

In a significant move towards decarbonisation, Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R.K. Singh held a meeting with industry stakeholders and government officials on January 24, 2024, to discuss the implementation of pilot projects under the National Green Hydrogen Mission in the iron and steel sector.

During the meeting, Singh emphasised the government’s commitment to energy transition and its importance for the iron and steel sector. He highlighted the potential of green hydrogen in reducing carbon emissions during steel production, stating that it can contribute to the sector’s decarbonisation. Singh also acknowledged the need for energy transition to enhance the competitiveness of the sector in the face of trade barriers imposed by developed countries.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Union Minister informed that the funds available under the National Green Hydrogen Mission should be utilised for developing technology to integrate hydrogen into the steelmaking process. He encouraged industry representatives to explore the possibility of executing projects through a consortium and directed that efforts should be made to identify the most suitable technology and pathways for decarbonising the steel sector.

Singh assured the industry representatives that additional funds, beyond the Rs. 455 crores already allocated for the steel sector under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, can be allocated if needed. He also emphasised the importance of a transparent selection process to channel the funds effectively and address technology gaps.

The meeting saw industry representatives sharing their concerns regarding the challenges faced in conducting trials and exploring the potential for consortium-based project execution. Singh assured the industry of the government’s full support in implementing green hydrogen technology successfully in the iron and steel sector.

Also Read | One Nation One Election Committee holds 4th round of consultations

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









