One Nation One Election Committee holds 4th round of consultations

The High-Level Committee (HLC) on One Nation One Election, chaired by former President of India Ram Nath Kovind, held its fourth round of consultations on Wednesday. The committee met with eminent jurists Justice Dilip Bhosale, former Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, and Justice Rajendra Menon, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, to discuss the topic of One Nation One Election.

During the consultations, the two former Chief Justices shared their opinions on the subject and emphasised the importance of holding simultaneous elections in the country. They also discussed the economic advantages of conducting elections simultaneously for the nation.

In addition to the consultations with jurists, Kovind also held interactions with various financial and economic experts. He met with Ajay Singh, President of ASSOCHAM and Chairman and Managing Director of Spicejet Airlines, who was accompanied by the Secretary-General and Assistant Secretary General of ASSOCHAM. Singh presented his views on the economic benefits of holding simultaneous elections for the nation.

