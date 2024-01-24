India most vulnerable nation to misinformation: WEF report

A new report by the World Economic Forum has warned that nearly three billion people worldwide, including those in major economies like the United States, India, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Indonesia, are at risk of political unrest due to misinformation and disinformation.
The report, titled the 2024 Global Risk Report, identifies India as the most vulnerable country to misinformation and disinformation, followed by the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Indonesia.
According to the report, “the threat of misinformation for India ranks at the top for India.”
In contrast, the United States sees it as the sixth most prominent risk. Mexico, the UK, and Indonesia also face this challenge, making them the 11th, 11th, and 18th most vulnerable countries, respectively.
The report highlights that the widespread spread of misinformation and disinformation has serious implications for the legitimacy of newly elected governments and can lead to political unrest, violence, terrorism, and a gradual erosion of democratic processes.
“It is critical to address this threat and ensure that accurate and reliable information is disseminated,” the report said.
