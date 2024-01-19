Rape accused Ram Rahim Singh granted parole, 7th in two years

In a recent turn of events, the chief of Dera Sacha Sauda, an organisation dedicated to serving the rights of women, has been granted parole for 50 days. This marks the seventh parole granted to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh within the past two years.

Singh, who was previously incarcerated in Haryana’s Sunaria Jail, was released on parole three times in 2022. In November, he was granted 21 days of parole to attend the birth anniversary of Dera chief Shah Satnam. During his release, Singh was seen in a video cutting a birthday cake with a sword, an act that falls under the purview of the Arms Act.

Last year, the Haryana government had released Singh on parole for 30 days in July and again for 21 days in November, both times for the birth anniversary of Dera chief Shah Satnam.

The repeated grant of parole to Singh has sparked controversy, particularly after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar asserted that obtaining parole, subject to following all necessary procedures, was Singh’s “right.”

