Indian Navy rescues ship attacked by drone in Gulf of Aden

The Indian Navy’s guided missile destroyer, INS Visakhapatnam, on Wednesday night responded to a distress call by a Marshall Island-flagged ship in the Gulf of Aden. The ship had been attacked by a drone, the Navy said in a statement.

According to the Navy, the INS Visakhapatnam, which was deployed in the Gulf of Aden for anti-piracy operations, intercepted the Marshall Island flagged MV Genco Picardy at 12.30 am on Wednesday. There were 22 crew members on board the merchant ship, including nine Indian sailors, the Navy said.

“No casualties were recorded,” the Navy said.

The Navy’s EOD specialists from INS Visakhapatnam also boarded the ship to inspect the damaged area on January 18. After a thorough inspection, they allowed the ship to proceed further, the Navy said.

“INS Visakhapatnam, undertaking anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden, acknowledged the distress call and intercepted the vessels at 0030 hrs on 18 Jan 24 in order to provide assistance. MV Genco Picardy with 22 crew (09 Indian) reported nil casualties and fire under control. Indian Naval EOD specialists from INS Visakhapatnam boarded the vessel in the early hours of 18 Jan 24 to inspect the damaged area. EOD specialists, after a thorough inspection, have rendered the area safe for further transit. The vessel is proceeding to the next port of call,” the Navy said in a statement.

