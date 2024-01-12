Guwahati: The India Freedom of Expression Initiative (IFEI), a coalition of NGOs, submitted a critique to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, denouncing the Broadcasting Regulation Services Bill, 2023 (BRSB, 2023) as a potential tool for stifling social media users’ voices.

The IFEI labeled it as India’s Censorship Code, applying the Programme and Advertisement Code to both industrialist owners of broadcast media and individual social media users disseminating news and current affairs.

Suhas Chakma, Coordinator of IFEI, expressed concern over Section 4(2) of the BRSB, 2023, which prohibits state governments, political parties, and other stakeholders from registering as broadcasters or broadcasting network operators. He argued against such restrictions, citing the successful operation of state governments like Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh under existing legislation.

Highlighting the what he termed as a “draconian provision,” Chakma stated that it brings any individual, whether an industrialist owner or a social media user, under the Programme Code and Advertisement Code, jeopardizing freedom of expression. The BRSB, 2023 lacks an appropriate appellate authority, and Section 10 allows the government to act as the judge, jury, and executioner, he said.

The IFEI also criticized the self-certification mechanism under Section 24, terming it an institutionalized self-censorship tool. Non-compliance with the Content Evaluation Committee’s (CEC) requirements incurs hefty fines, potentially stifling free expression.

The Initiative called for an amendment to the Broadcast Advisory Council under Section 27, emphasizing the need for an adjudicating body, not just an advisory board. The expansion of seizure powers under Section 31 raised concerns about potential violations of the right to privacy and the ability to close down broadcasting services.

The IFEI expressed dissatisfaction with the severe punishment clauses, stating that they are more stringent than existing legislation. They accused the government of rewriting libel laws, making them more draconian than in Singapore.

Concluding the critique, Suhas Chakma argued that the BRSB, 2023 lacks a rational classification between print and broadcasting media, posing a threat to freedom of expression guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution of India. The IFEI called for a reassessment of the bill to safeguard fundamental rights.

