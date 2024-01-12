In the latest Swachh Survekshan 2023 results, jointly declared by the central government, Indore and Surat have secured the top positions as the cleanest cities, with Navi Mumbai claiming the third spot among cities with a population exceeding one lakh.

Highlighting the overall cleanliness performance, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh have been acknowledged as the best-performing states. In the Northeast category, Golaghat in Assam, Jiribam in Manipur, Lunglei in Mizoram, and Mohanpur in Tripura have been honoured as the cleanest cities.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Zonal Clean City Awards showcased outstanding achievements with Golaghat leading in the 15,000-25,000 population category, Jiribam excelling in the less than 15,000 population category, Lunglei shining among cities with a population between 50,000 to 1,00,000, and Mohanpur standing out in the less than 1,00,000 population category.

A closer look at state-wise accomplishments reveals Jairampur and Aalo being recognized as the cleanest cities in Arunachal Pradesh with a population below 1,00,000. Bongaigaon claims the title for the cleanest city in Assam with a population below 1,00,000, while Nagaon takes the lead in the over 1,00,000 population category.

Meghalaya’s notable achievement is Shillong being named the cleanest city with a population exceeding 1,00,000, while Tura secures a spot on the list with a population below 1,00,000. Aizawl in Mizoram earns the title of the cleanest city with a population of over 1,00,000, and Dimapur in Nagaland stands out in the over 1,00,000 population category.

Gangtok in Sikkim is applauded as the cleanest city with a population exceeding 1,00,000, and Mangan earns recognition in the less than 1,00,000 population category. Agartala in Tripura claims the cleanest city title with a population exceeding 1,00,000.

ALSO READ | Manipur govt constitutes high -level committee to probe oil leakage case

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









