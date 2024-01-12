Beware of '*401#' scam: DoT issues warning to users in India

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued a cautionary alert to millions of mobile phone users across India, urging them to exercise vigilance against a new scam. The advisory warns users to be wary of unsolicited calls instructing them to dial ‘*401#’ followed by an unknown number, as falling prey to this scheme could lead to potential fraud.
The DoT has specifically highlighted users of major mobile service providers, including Airtel, Jio, Vodafone-Idea, and BSNL, to remain cautious in the face of such calls. This advisory follows a series of incidents involving the ‘*401#’ call forwarding scam that first emerged in October. In this fraudulent scheme, impostors posing as delivery agents, bank representatives, or service providers deceive users into dialling the specified number, unwittingly enabling call redirection to unfamiliar numbers chosen by cybercriminals.
The perpetrators often disguise themselves as bank agents or telecom support representatives, fabricating scenarios of network issues or other problems. They manipulate users into dialling ‘*401#’ to purportedly resolve the stated issues.
In a statement, the DoT emphasized the serious consequences of succumbing to this scam, stating, “This activates unconditional call forwarding received on the mobile of a citizen to the unknown mobile number. This allows fraudsters to receive all incoming calls and can be used for fraud.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Department of Telecommunications underscores the crucial need for users to disregard such service calls and refrain from using the provided numbers for call forwarding to safeguard against potential fraudulent activities.
ALSO READ | Nagaland: Pastor arrested in ‘Mystery Box’ scam
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Beware of ‘*401#’ scam: DoT issues warning to users in India
- New coral snake species discovered by researchers from Mizoram University
- Bingo Etiquette: The Do’s and Don’ts of Playing Bingo
- Tripura: Aaranyak takes conservation initiative for Hoolock Gibbons
- After 3 months of devastation in the Israel-Hamas war, is anyone ‘winning’?
- “Echo”: Another boring, bloated, annoying offering from Marvel