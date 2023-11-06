Royal Enfield bike rally urges Goans to come watch National Games action in large numbers

Panaji: Over 160 bikers riding Royal Enfield bikes took out an awareness rally from Margao to Panaji on Sunday to urge residents of Goa to turn up in large numbers to witness high-quality sports action in the 37th National Games being held across the state.
The rally, organised by the National Games Organising Committee and facilitated by Tattva Creations, was flagged off by Goa’s former chief minister and current Margao MLA Digambar Kamat from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda and was received at the Campal Games Village by Indian Olympic Association president PT USHA, GTCC Chairman Amitabh Sharma and CEO NGOC and Secretary (Sports) Government of Goa Swetika Sachan.
It was sort of a coming together of two icons of India. PT Usha, the undoubted sprint queen of Indian athletics and Royal Enfield, the oldest global motorcycle brand in continuous production.
“It is heartening to see that so many Royal Enfield owners have come forward to promote the National Games in Goa. The state has left no stone unturned in giving the participants the best possible experience over the fortnight,” said Sachan while addressing the riders.
