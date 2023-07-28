Centre issued directives to block 635 URLs for spreading fake news: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: The government issued directions to block public access to 635 URLs, including 120 YouTube-based news channels, since December 2021 for publishing fake news and content not found to be in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of the country, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.
In a written reply, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the websites in question had published content not found to be in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence relating to the above, including fake news, in accordance with the provisions of Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.
Thakur said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has, since December 2021, issued directions for blocking from public access of 635 URLs, including 120 YouTube-based news channels, under the provisions of Part-III of IT Rules, 2021.
In reply to a separate question, Thakur said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had issued advisories dated 13.06.2022, 03.10.2022 and 06.04.2023 to print, electronic and digital media to refrain from publishing advertisements of online betting platforms or their surrogate products/services.
He said the government takes appropriate action whenever a specific violation in this regard comes to the notice of the ministry.
Replying to another question, Thakur said the government had also issued an advisory to the media platforms to ensure that the provisions of Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019 are not contravened either by way of advertisement or any promotion or other campaigns.
