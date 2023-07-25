India to launch seven satellites from Singapore on July 30

Bengaluru: India would launch PSLV-C56 carrying DS-SAR satellite from Singapore, along with six co-passengers, from the first launchpad of the ISRO‘s Sriharikota spaceport at 6.30 am on July 30.
The DS-SAR satellite is developed under a partnership between Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) (representing the Government of Singapore) and ST Engineering.
Once deployed and operational, it will be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the Government of Singapore. ST Engineering will use it for multi-modal and higher responsiveness imagery and geospatial services for their commercial customers.
DS-SAR carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). This allows the DS-SAR to provide for all-weather day and night coverage, and capable of imaging at one metre resolution at full polarimetry.
The NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a central public sector undertaking under the Department of Space, procured the PSLV-C56 to deploy the 360-kg DS-SAR satellite from DSTA & ST Engineering, Singapore, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the national space agency headquartered here, tweeted on Monday.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The six co-passenger satellites are: VELOX-AM, a technology demonstration microsatellite, Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer (ARCADE), an experimental satellite, SCOOB-II , a 3U nanosatellite flying a technology demonstrator payload, NuLIoN by NuSpace, an advanced 3U nanosatellite enabling seamless IoT connectivity in both urban & remote locations, Galassia-2, a 3U nanosatellite that will be orbiting at low earth orbit, and ORB-12 STRIDER, satellite developed under an International collaboration, according to Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO.
The PSLV-C56 is configured in its core-alone mode, similar to that of C55.
Also read | Manipur violence: Security tightened across Mizoram
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Popular aquarium fish from Thailand and Myanmar is new-to-science species
- Does a woman’s menstrual cycle affect her athletic performance? Here’s what science says
- Climate change may be changing colour of Earth’s oceans: Study
- Govt instructed banks to avoid harsh measures against loan defaulters: FM
- I think my child has anxiety. What are the treatment options?
- India to launch seven satellites from Singapore on July 30