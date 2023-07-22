TMC demands PM open debate on Manipur either in RS or LS

New Delhi: TMC MP Derek O’Brien has alleged that the BJP was stalling Parliament proceedings and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi open the debate on the Manipur issue either in Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha.
Proceedings in both the Houses of Parliament have been paralysed since the Monsoon session began on July 20 due to protests by opposition parties over the situation in ethnic violence-hit Manipur and a May 4 video of two women being paraded naked in the state.
“It is the BJP that is stalling #Parliament. Let’s start the discussion on Manipur on Monday morning at 11 am sharp. Let the PM decide where he wishes to OPEN THE DISCUSSION. His choice. Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. Of course we will then all participate,” said O’Brien, the TMC’s parliamentary leader in Rajya Sabha, tweeted.
While opposition parties have been demanding that the prime minister speak in Parliament on the issue, the government has assured them that a discussion on it will be initiated.
On Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Lok Sabha that the government was ready for a discussion on the matter. Opposition members demanded that Prime Minister Modi make a statement followed by a debate.
The BJP on Thursday had charged that even though the government was ready for a discussion on Manipur, the opposition disrupted Parliament proceedings and did not allow the debate to take place.
Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after the May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a group of men from the other side.
Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident, official sources in Imphal have said, as the 26-second video capturing the ordeal of the two tribal women a day after ethnic violence erupted in the northeastern state on May 3 stoked a nationwide outrage.
Before the start of the Monsoon session on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi, while addressing reporters at the Parliament Complex, had said the incident has shamed 140 crore Indians, asserting that law will act with its full might and no guilty will be spared.
He requested all chief ministers to further strengthen law and order mechanism in their respective states, especially to protect women and to take most stringent action.
Modi also mentioned states such as Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while calling for boosting law and order, and protecting women. “I want to assure the people of the country that no guilty will be spared. What has happened to these daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven,” he said.
“My heart is full of pain and anger,” Modi told reporters amid his criticism by opposition parties for not speaking on the ethnic violence in the northeastern state.
Also read | Manipur Naga groups seek fast-track justice for women paraded naked
