Civil society orgs stages protest in Odisha against Manipur shocker

Bhubaneswar: Writers, filmmakers, journalists, activists and politicians joined hands in staging a protest in the Odisha capital on Friday against the naked parading of two women in ethnic strife-torn Manipur.
Narendra Mohanty, convenor of the rally, said that even passersby joined their agitation.
The protestors staged a sit-in demonstration at Master Canteen Square and conducted a candle light vigil as a mark of solidarity with the survivors.
A video shot on May 4 surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities in Manipur being paraded naked and molested by a mob from the other side.
The alleged main accused was arrested on Thursday. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation across the country.
Subhashree Subhasmita Mishra, a mother of two children, said, “Even elderly women or little girls are not safe in our country.”
Noting that she has made four movies on Manipur, filmmaker Biyut Pragyan Tripathi said, “I have seen that people of Manipur have the highest regard for women. I am surprised how such an incident happened in a state where women command respect.”
She urged all to rise above politics and ensure exemplary punishment for the culprits.
“Justice should not be delayed,” she said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Vijay, an activist for the rights of persons with disabilities (PWD), said, “India cannot tolerate such a barbaric act.”
Holdings placards and candles, representatives of organisations such as Akila Bharat Jan Manch, Mithya Makadama Birodhi Abhijan, National Alliance of Women Oraganisation, All India Democratic Organisation, Lok Shakti Abhijan, Akil Bharatiya Chhatra Sangha and Bustee Surakshya Manh joined the protest.
Also Read | Let it be clear: PM Modi spoke about rape, not Manipur’s ethnic conflict
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachal police, AR nabs two ULFA-I cadres in Tirap
- India to hand over missile corvette INS Kirpan to Vietnam
- Civil society orgs stages protest in Odisha against Manipur shocker
- Oppenheimer: Nolan turns thought-provoking biopic into big-scale spectacle
- Manipur video : Barbaric, shameful say Manipur personalities
- AJP calls for dismissal of Biren Singh govt over Manipur strife