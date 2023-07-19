'Jeetega Bharat' tagline for opposition alliance INDIA

New Delhi: A day after the opposition parties announced the name for their alliance ‘INDIA’, they finalised “Jeetega Bharat” as the combine’s tagline, setting the tone for their 2024 Lok Sabha campaign.

The Hindi tagline means “India will win” and is likely to be replicated in several regional languages, sources said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

According to them, during the meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday, several leaders felt that the word “Bharat” should feature in the name of the alliance.

“It was decided that it would feature in the tagline,” a senior leader said.

Several leaders stressed that coinage of the tagline was a result of a joint effort by several leaders.

Also read | Mizoram Cong youth wing urges CM to go to Delhi, speak on Manipur violence

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









