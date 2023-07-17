New Delhi: More than 1.44 lakh kilograms of drugs worth Rs 2,416 crore will be destroyed in various parts of the country on Monday in virtual presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Destruction of the narcotics will be carried out in different cities when Shah will watch it through video conferencing from New Delhi while attending a conference on ‘Drugs Smuggling and National Security’, an official statement said.
The drugs to be destroyed will include 6,590 kg seized by the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Hyderabad unit, 822 kg by Indore unit and 356 kg seized by its Jammu unit.
Along with this, various law enforcement agencies of different states will also destroy 1,486 kg drugs in Assam, 229 kg in Chandigarh, 25 kg in Goa, 4,277 kg in Gujarat, 2,458 kg in Haryana, 4,069 kg in Jammu and Kashmir, 1,03,884 kg in Madhya Pradesh, 159 kg in Maharashtra, 1,803 kg in Tripura and 4,049 kg in Uttar Pradesh.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against narcotics to create a drugs-free India, the statement said.
Since June 1, 2022 till July 15, 2023, all regional units of the NCB and anti-narcotics task forces of the states have collectively destroyed around 8,76,554 kg seized drugs worth around Rs 9,580 crore which is more than 11 times of the target.
With the destruction of drugs on Monday, the total quantity of drugs destroyed in just one year will reach around 10 lakh kilograms. The combined value of these drugs is around Rs 12,000 crore.
In order to realise Prime Minister Modi’s dream of a drugs-free India, this campaign of destruction of drugs will continue actively with same zeal, the statement added.
