SC refuses to entertain plea on issue of road safety in country

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a plea on the issue of road safety in the country, saying the reliefs sought are “so encompassing” that it cannot be done in one petition judicially.
A bench of justices S K Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia said most of the issues raised in the plea are related to Tamil Nadu, and the petitioner can approach the state high court for appropriate relief.
The petitioner, a resident of the southern state, told the bench that his plea was about road safety and that more than five lakh accidents happen every year in the country.
When the petitioner said one cannot get remedies in one place in road accident cases, the bench observed there has been coordinated streamlining of accident cases.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
About the reliefs sought in the plea, which included directions to the state to remove all illegal structures, the bench said, “You may have a good motive but they are so encompassing that this cannot be done in one petition judicially.”
While disposing of the plea, it said if the petitioner wanted some relief specific to the state of Tamil Nadu, he was free to approach the high court.
Also read | Meghalaya CM lauds aromatic plant cultivation in Byrwa
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland Cong protest denial of stay on Rahul Gandhi’s conviction
- Guwahati airport takes measures to prevent flooding during monsoon
- Congress MLA barred from Tripura budget session for ‘offensive remark’
- India records 49 new Covid infections, count of active cases now 1,463
- Meghalaya speaker launches agriculture land project in Garo Hills
- Mizoram: Former MNF leader Dr. K. Beichhua to join BJP ahead of assembly polls