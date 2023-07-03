New Delhi: An “unidentified flying object” was reportedly seen over the prime minister’s residence here in central Delhi on Monday morning, police said.

However, police have not found anything suspicious.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

A PCR call was received around 5 am that a drone-like object was seen flying over the prime minister’s residence, police said.

However, police and other security agencies did not find anything suspicious, a senior officer said, adding that the Air Traffic Control (ATC) also did not find anything.

“An information was received at NDD control room with respect to unidentified flying objet near PM residence. Thorough searches were made in nearby areas but no such object was detected. Air traffic control room (ATC) was also contacted, they also did not detect any such flying object near PM residence,” the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Also read | Assam: Guwahati-based firm aims for Latin America; plans to double staff

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









