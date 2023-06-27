Pune: Members of the Meitei community held a sit-in protest in Pune in Maharashtra on Monday seeking immediate end to the violence in their native Manipur.
More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the north-eastern state since May 3 after clashes broke out following a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.
The sit-in protest against ‘narco-terrorists and illegal immigrants’ was held near the Collector’s office and was organised by Meitei Nupi Lup, Pune.
In a release, the protest organisers said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was silent even after 50 days of violence that has seen more than 100 deaths and displacement of 60,000 people.
Reports of heavy firing was coming in every day, resulting in people living in war-like situation with multiple security forces, mob build-up and clashes, it added.
Seeking immediate action from the governments at the Centre and in Manipur, the protesters observed a minute of silence to pay tribute to victims of the violence.
“The violence in Manipur has been going on for more than fifty days. Educational institutions remain closed. The internet has been shut down for nearly two months. The price of essential commodities and emergency items has increased,” a protester said.
“What is the intention of the government? The government should intervene to restore peace. Why is the government silent? Are we not citizens of India? Manipur is a small state but has represented India in many international sports, art, and cultures. Please do not neglect us, save precious lives and homes,” a protester said.
The Meitei Nupi Lup, Pune submitted a memorandum to the Pune collector addressed to the Prime Minister seeking peace in the north-eastern state.
Several protesters held placards with messages such as “Hello Modiji, where are you?, “please save Manipur”, “we Want Peace in Manipur”, as well as those with demands like stopping the “hill valley divide” and halting deforestation in the state.
The release said members of Meisnam family displaced from Churachandpur shared their story of how their houses were destroyed.
