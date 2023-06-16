In-depth debates required for passing legislations: Om Birla

Panaji: Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla said on Thursday that longer and in-depth discussions in assemblies and Parliament lead to better legislations.
He was addressing an event on Vikasit Bharat 2047′ in the Goa Assembly.
“It is always better that laws are passed after extensive and proper debates,” Birla told MLAs from the coastal state at the programme.
He stressed that the debates in assemblies and Parliament should be non-political and unbiased.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Birla also hailed the Goa Assembly for holding longer sessions of more than 40 days, as he expressed concerns over shorter Assembly sessions in many states.
The opposition benches boycotted the event as a mark of protest against Birla for “not allowing” former Waynad MP Rahul Gandhi to represent himself over his disqualification in connection with a defamation case.
Also read | Arunachal police launches mobile app, portal for digital policing
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Bread may be an ‘ultra-processed food’, but that doesn’t mean it’s all bad
- Demand to delist ‘ST converts’ gets louder; 5 lakh tribals to march to Delhi
- How droughts can leave people with nowhere to go
- Meghalaya minister justifies sudden removal of MSCW chief
- 5G adoption to unlock opportunities for India’s tech talent pool: Report
- Over 30,000 buses, taxis in West Bengal get tracking devices with panic buttons