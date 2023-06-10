New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “stoic silence” over the continued violence in Manipur, alleging he has “betrayed” the people of the state.

Modi’s silence is like rubbing salt on the wounds of the people there, Kharge said, adding the least the prime minister could have done was make an appeal for peace.

“Narendra Modi ji, 3rd May 2023 – Violence first broke out in Manipur. It took almost a month for you to send the Union Home Minister to the state. 8 days after Home Minister’s departure, violence continues in Manipur.

“For a proponent of the so-called ‘Act East’ policy for Northeast India, your stoic silence on violence in Manipur is rubbing salt in the wounds of its people,” the Congress chief said.

“As the Prime Minister, the least you could have done is appeal for peace. You have betrayed Manipur,” Kharge also said.

The Congress has accused the BJP of being responsible for the present state of affairs in the northeastern state and has blamed the ruling party and its “divisive politics” for it.

It has demanded that steps be taken immediately to bring normalcy in the border state as the situation might turn out of control otherwise.

The sporadic ethnic violence in the state since May 3 has left nearly 100 dead.

