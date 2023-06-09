AI's potential in enhancing India's tech ecosystem vast: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and said on Friday that artificial intelligence’s potential in enhancing India’s tech ecosystem is vast, among the youth in particular.
“We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation for empowering our citizens,” he tweeted, describing the conversation with Altman as insightful.
Earlier, Altman said in a tweet, “Great conversation with @narendramodi discussing india’s incredible tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from ai. Really enjoyed all my meetings with people in the @PMOIndia.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Modi replied, “Thank you for the insightful conversation @sama. The potential of AI in enhancing India’s tech ecosystem is indeed vast and that too among the youth in particular. We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation for empowering our citizens.”
Also read | How Mizoram could soon become a ‘dry state’ in more ways than one
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- AI’s potential in enhancing India’s tech ecosystem vast: PM Modi
- Arunachal: Itanagar DC orders release of eight detainees held under APUAPA
- Pakistan’s economy shows 0.29% GDP growth, over 29% inflation
- Meghalaya bans fish from outside as tests reveal formalin presence
- SC declines urgent hearing on plea against internet ban in Manipur
- 4 independent Haryana MLAs meet BJP’s Biplab Deb amid rumblings in coalition govt