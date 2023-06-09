AI's potential in enhancing India's tech ecosystem vast: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and said on Friday that artificial intelligence’s potential in enhancing India’s tech ecosystem is vast, among the youth in particular.

“We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation for empowering our citizens,” he tweeted, describing the conversation with Altman as insightful.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Earlier, Altman said in a tweet, “Great conversation with @narendramodi discussing india’s incredible tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from ai. Really enjoyed all my meetings with people in the @PMOIndia.”

Thank you for the insightful conversation @sama. The potential of AI in enhancing India’s tech ecosystem is indeed vast and that too among the youth in particular. We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation for empowering our citizens. https://t.co/OGXNEJcA0i — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2023

Modi replied, “Thank you for the insightful conversation @sama. The potential of AI in enhancing India’s tech ecosystem is indeed vast and that too among the youth in particular. We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation for empowering our citizens.”

Also read | How Mizoram could soon become a ‘dry state’ in more ways than one

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









