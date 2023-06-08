TMC leader Abhishek's wife appears before ED in coal pilferage case

Kolkata: Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kolkata on Thursday for questioning in the coal pilferage case, officials said.

Three ED officers are likely to question her at the agency’s office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake, they said.

The officers arrived here from New Delhi for questioning her, they added.

Rujira was stopped along with her two children at the Kolkata airport on Monday when she was on the way to UAE. She was then served the summons for appearing before the agency at 11 am on June 8.

She, however, reached the CGO Complex around 12.40 pm along with her lawyer.

Abhishek, the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleged the “harassment” of his family was aimed at stopping his outreach campaign ahead of the panchayat elections in West Bengal.

Tight security arrangements were made around the CGO Complex to prevent any untoward incident, a senior police officer said.

Rujira was earlier questioned by both CBI and the ED in the case.

The CBI was probing the scam over illegally-mined coal from the abandoned mines of Eastern Coalfields, estimated to be worth thousands of crores of rupees, officials said.

The crime proceeds were transacted through the hawala route, which the ED was probing, they said.

