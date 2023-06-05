Army Chief Gen Pande on two-day visit to Bangladesh

New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Monday embarked on a two-day visit to Bangladesh to hold talks with the top military brass of the neighbouring country to primarily explore ways to further expand bilateral defence and security ties.
It is Gen Pande’s second visit to Bangladesh as Army chief. He visited the country in July last year on his first foreign visit after assuming charge of the top post.
“During the visit, the Army Chief will be meeting the senior military leadership of Bangladesh where he will discuss avenues for further enhancing Indo-Bangladesh defence relations,” the Army said.
On Tuesday, Gen Pande will be reviewing the Passing Out Parade (POP) of officer cadets of the 84th ‘Long Course’ at the Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA) in Chattogram.
During the parade, the Army Chief will be presenting the ‘Bangladesh India Friendship Trophy’ instituted for best foreign cadet from friendly foreign countries of the passing out course from the BMA.
The first trophy this year is being awarded to officer cadet Everton of Tanzania.
This trophy is in reciprocation to the ‘Bangladesh Trophy and Medal’ instituted at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun in December 2021 for Best foreign cadet passing out course, the Army said in a statement.
The Army Chief will be reviewing the POP at IMA, Dehradun on June 10 and present the Bangladesh Medal and the trophy.
Other engagements of the Army Chief include formal interactions with the Chief of Army Staff of the Bangladesh Army and the Principal Staff Officer of the Armed forces division.
The Bangladesh Chief of Army Staff visited India in April this year and reviewed the passing out parade at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai.
“Frequent visits by senior military leaders and bilateral cooperation events such as joint military exercises contribute to enhancing military-to-military relations between both nations,” the Army said.
