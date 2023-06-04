Railways recommends CBI probe into Balasore accident

Bhubaneswar: The Railway Board has recommended a CBI probe into the Balasore train accident that has so far claimed 275 lives.
“We have recommended a CBI probe into the triple train accident that claimed 275 lives and left over 1,000 injured,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters in Bhubaneswar on Sunday evening.
The Centre along with the support of the state government are giving all support to the injured patients who are admitted to various hospitals in Balasore, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.
“Patients are being given all facilities in hospitals. There are teams of doctors who are taking care of patients round-the-clock,” Vaishnaw said.
He said the government was trying to get in touch with the families of the deceased.
“We are trying to get in touch with families of the dead,” the Minister added.
The Odisha government on Sunday revised the triple train accident’s death toll to 275 from 288, and put the number of injuries at 1,175.
Chief Secretary P K Jena said some bodies were counted twice. “After detailed verification and a report by Balasore District Collector, the final toll has been fixed at 275,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Three trains Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah super fast and a goods train were involved in the pile-up on Friday, now being described as one of India’s worst train accidents.
The Coromandel Express rammed into a stationary goods train and many of its carriages overturned including some onto another train – the Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express which was also passing by at the same time on Friday.
Also read | Assam-Meghalaya border row: Students’ bodies form joint peace committee
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- World Environment Day 2023: Theme, significance, quotes and messages
- Railways recommends CBI probe into Balasore accident
- NEW SONGS SUNDAY: Vicetone, AWA, Lana Del Rey…
- Tea body advocates for joint action against challenges faced by industry
- Meghalaya: SCs of Garo Hills seek 5% reservation
- Arunachal witnessed major development push under Modi govt: Dy CM