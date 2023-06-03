Odisha train tragedy: World leaders extend support to India, condole loss of lives

Tokyo/Ottawa: Leaders from across the world, including Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have expressed their deepest condolences to the families and the Government of India for the triple train crash that took place in Odisha in which at least 261 people were killed.

The accident, involving three trains, is one of the worst in the country and took place in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday night. The accident also injured more than 900 people.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida sent a condolence message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the train accident.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of many precious lives and the injuries in the train accident in the State of Odisha. On behalf of the Government of Japan and its people, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured,” Kishida said in a statement.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi also sent a condolence message to Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of many precious lives in the train accident in the State of Odisha. I pray for the souls of the victims and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I also sincerely hope that those who were injured will recover swiftly,” Hayashi said.

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau said at this difficult time, Canadians are standing with the people of India.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The images and reports of the train crash in Odisha, India break my heart. I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts. At this difficult time, Canadians are standing with the people of India,” Trudeau tweeted.

The images and reports of the train crash in Odisha, India break my heart. I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts. At this difficult time, Canadians are standing with the people of India. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 3, 2023

Nepal Prime Minister ‘Prachanda’, who is on a four-day visit to India, tweeted, “I’m saddened by the loss of dozens of lives in a train accident in Odisha, India today. I extend deep condolences to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, Government, and the bereaved families in this hour of grief.”

I'm saddened by the loss of dozens of lives in a train accident in Odisha, India today. I extend deep condolences to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, Government, and the bereaved families at this hour of grief. — ☭ Comrade Prachanda (@cmprachanda) June 3, 2023

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said that he is “deeply saddened” to learn about the train accident in Odisha. He wished for a speedy recovery for all those affected in the accident.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts & prayers are with the families of the victims & those injured. I hope for a speedy recovery for all those affected. Sri Lanka stands with India in this time of grief,” Ali Sabry tweeted.

Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts & prayers are with the families of the victims & those injured. I hope for a speedy recovery for all those affected. Sri Lanka stands with India in this time of grief @DrSJaishankar @IndiainSL — M U M Ali Sabry (@alisabrypc) June 3, 2023

Bhutan’s Prime Minster Lotay Tshering tweeted,” Sending prayers to @narendramodi and the people of India as we hear developments of the tragic train crash in Odisha. May the loved ones find strength, as they come to terms with the loss and horror. We share your pain and pray for quick healing.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sending prayers to @narendramodi and the people of India as we hear developments of tragic train crash in Odisha. May the loved ones find strength, as they come to terms with the loss and horror. We share your pain and pray for quick healing. — PM Bhutan (@PMBhutan) June 3, 2023

The Deputy Prime Minister of Italy and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani also expressed condolences on the train tragedy.

“The Italian Government expresses deep condolences to #India for the tragic train accident that occurred today in Balasore. A prayer for the victims and the injured, I hope that those still trapped will be rescued,” Tajani tweeted.

UN General Assembly president Csaba Korosi too expressed his deepest condolence to the families over the tragic train accident.

“I’m deeply saddened to hear the news of the train crash in Odisha, India. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and with the emergency services. Heartfelt condolences to the people and the Government of India,” Korosi, the President of the 77th session of the General Assembly tweeted.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen also extended heartfelt condolences to the victims.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Taiwan Praying for everyone affected by the train accident in India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families, and hope that rescue operations can save all those in need,” she tweeted.

Also Read | Vaishnaw visits Odisha train accident site, says main focus now is rescue & relief ops

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









