PM Modi congratulates Erdogan on re-election as Turkiye president

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election, and expressed confidence that bilateral ties between the two countries on global issues will continue to grow.

Erdogan won re-election Sunday, extending his rule into a third decade as the country reels from high inflation and the aftermath of an earthquake that levelled entire cities.

Congratulations @RTErdogan on re-election as the President of Türkiye! I am confident that our bilateral ties and cooperation on global issues will continue to grow in the coming times. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 29, 2023

Modi tweeted, “Congratulations @RTErdogan on re-election as the President of T rkiye! I am confident that our bilateral ties and cooperation on global issues will continue to grow in the coming times.”

