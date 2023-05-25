Prez Murmu urges Centre, CJI to ensure implementation of court orders

Ranchi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday asked the central government and the chief justice as well as other stakeholders to devise a system to deal with cases where the court verdict in not implemented.
The President, while inaugurating the new building of the Jharkhand High Court here, said the authorities have to ensure that people get justice in the true sense.
“Chief Justice of India Justice (Dr D Y Chandrachud) and Union Law Minister (Arjun Ram Meghwal) and many senior judges are here. They should devise a system to deal with cases where the (court) verdicts are not implemented,” Murmu said.
She added that she would urge the CJI and the government that they “ensure that justice is delivered to people in the true sense”.
The President pointed out that even after getting a favourable verdict, people’s happiness is sometimes short-lived, as the court orders are not implemented.
Murmu also appreciated the CJI for speaking in Hindi during his address.
“The language of justice should be inclusive,” she said.
Murmu also pointed out that expensive litigation procedure often keeps justice out of reach of the common people.
“Access has many aspects. Cost is among the most important of these. It has been observed that the expenses of litigation all too often put the quest of justice out of reach for many citizens…. I urge all stakeholders to think innovatively and find new ways to expand the reach of justice,” she said.
Another aspect of access is language, she said and added as English has been the primary language of courts in India, a large section of the population is left out of the process.
“The language of justice should be inclusive, so that the parties to the particular case as well as interested citizens at large can become effective stakeholders in the system. The Supreme Court made a worthy beginning when it started making its judgments available in a number of Indian languages, and many other courts have also been doing so now.
“Needless to say, in a state like Jharkhand with rich linguistic variety, this factor becomes all the more relevant,” she said.
She said in overcoming these and other hurdles to justice, two factors are bound to be highly useful – technology and enthusiasm – especially of the younger generation as they are the ones who will come up with innovations that will improve access to justice.
The President said related to the access to justice is the question of undertrials.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“One of the reasons behind the problem is that courts are overburdened, which also hurts access to justice. … the fact remains that a large number of people languish for years in prisons as undertrials. Prisons are overcrowded, making their life all the more difficult. We should address the root cause of the problem,” the President said.
She said the people of this nation look at courts with faith and even the language of law reflects that feeling, when “we use words like pray”.
Also Read | President Murmu to arrive on three-day visit to Assam
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland: Tensions up as student leader killed by ‘drug dealer’ in Tizit
- Prez Murmu urges Centre, CJI to ensure implementation of court orders
- Researchers discover new species of tree in Arunachal Pradesh
- Indian entrepreneur honoured for efforts to boost cross-cultural exchange
- European Commission’s climate policy chief on diplomatic mission to India
- Religious bodies roped in to create awareness on cancer in Meghalaya