India will open consulate in Brisbane, says PM Modi

Sydney: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that India will open a consulate in Brisbane to fulfill the long-pending demand by the diaspora.
Modi made the announcement while addressing a packed stadium at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena. The event was also attended by his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.
“An absolute delight connecting with Indian diaspora at community programme,” Modi said.
Modi thanked his Australian counterpart for supporting him in unveiling foundation stone of ‘Little India’, a suburb of Sydney.
The announcement to declare Harris Park as ‘Little India’ was made by Australian Prime Minister Albanese as he welcomed Modi at the community event.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Harris Park is a hub in Western Sydney where the Indian community celebrates festivals and events such as Diwali and Australia Day.
“Thank you my friend Anthony,” Modi said during the community event.
“I thank the premier of New South Wales, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the City of Parramatta and Councillors for this special honour,” he said.
Also read | Over 60 crore people in India would be exposed to dangerous heat: Study
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: VPP chief on hunger strike over reservation policy
- Man, 23, arrested for blackmailing women with pvt videos in Mizoram
- Amit Shah to attend job distribution event, lay foundation of forensic varsity in Guwahati
- Nagaland Board of School Education declares HSLC, HSSLC results
- Heroin worth over Rs 6 crore seized in Assam
- India working on small modular reactors: Union min Jitendra Singh