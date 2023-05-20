PM Modi meets Ukranian President Zelenskyy in Hiroshima

Hiroshima: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit here.

It is the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“PM @narendramodi held talks with President @ZelenskyyUa during the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima,” the prime minister’s office tweeted.

PM @narendramodi held talks with President @ZelenskyyUa during the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima. pic.twitter.com/tEk3hWku7a — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 20, 2023

The prime minister arrived in Hiroshima on Friday to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping in the first leg of his three-nation tour that will also take him to Papua New Guinea and Australia.

The Ukrainian president is also attending the G7 summit following an invitation by Japan, the current chair of the powerful grouping.

Also read | Assam Police recommends CBI probe into death of woman SI

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









