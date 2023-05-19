Kiren Rijiju takes charge of Earth Sciences Ministry

New Delhi: Kiren Rijiju on Friday assumed charge as Earth Sciences Minister and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him an opportunity to handle various portfolios.
Rijiju, who was removed as Law Minister on Thursday, refused to answer questions about his previous ministry contending that they were no longer relevant and that he looked forward to serve in the Earth Sciences Ministry.
“Don’t ask questions related to the previous ministry as they are no longer relevant,” Rijiju said to questions whether he was removed as Law Minister for his frequent run-ins with the judiciary.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra and Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor Vishwajit Sahay were present when Rijiju assumed charge as the Minister of Earth Sciences.
Senior officers of the ministry, including Secretary M Ravichandran, were away in Diu for the G-20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) Conference.
Also read | Assam inks pact with JNU for Srimanta Sankardeva ‘Chair’
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Former CM Manik Sarkar slams royal family for doing little for Tripura
- Kiren Rijiju takes charge of Earth Sciences Ministry
- Assam: NRL signs MoU with T-Hub for collaboration in start-up
- India sends relief materials to Myanmar for people affected by cyclone Mocha
- South Korea keen to collaborate with West Bengal to boost economic relations: envoy
- Meghalaya: Reservation policy without roster meaningless, says CM Conrad