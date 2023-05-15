PM Modi to distribute about 71,000 appointment letters

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters on Tuesday to those joining various government departments and also address them virtually.
The ‘Rozgar Mela’ will be held at 45 locations across the country and the recruitments are taking place across central government departments as well as sate governments and UTs supporting this initiative, an official statement said.
The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various posts like gramin dak sevaks, inspector of posts, commercial-cum-ticket clerk, junior clerk-cum-typist, junior accounts clerk, track maintainer, assistant section officer, lower division clerk, sub divisional officer and tax assistants among others.
The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the prime minister’s commitment to according highest priority to employment generation, it said.
It is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.
The newly inducted appointees will also get an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, which is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments, it added.
