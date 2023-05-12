CBSE Class 12 results declared

New Delhi: The CBSE on Friday declared the Class 12 results, with 87.33 per cent students clearing the exam, a dip of 5.38 per cent as compared to the last year.
Officials said the board has decided to do away with the practice of awarding first, second and third division to students based on their scores.
“No merit list will be declared by CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition among students. However, the board will issue merit certificate to 0.1 per cent students who have scored the highest marks in various subjects,” a senior board official said.
The pass percentage last year was 92.71 per cent.
