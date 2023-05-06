Sonowal to receive first cargo vessel to Sittwe port in Myanmar on Tuesday

New Delhi: Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be receiving the first cargo ship to Sittwe Port in Myanmar from Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata on May 9, an official statement said on Friday.
The ceremony is likely to inaugurate regular transit of cargo ships between Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata to Sittwe Port in Rakhine state of Myanmar, heralding a new age of transportation between two countries, the statement said.
Union Minister Shantanu Thakur on Thursday flagged off the inaugural cargo shipment to operationalise Sittwe Port in Rakhine, Myanmar, from Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port.
According to an official statement, cargo ship MV-ITT LION (V-273) carrying 20,000 bags containing 1,000 metric tonnes of cement will reach Sittwe Port on May 9, 2023.
The port has been built under grant assistance from India as part of the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP), it added.
The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), as a project development consultant for the implementation of the Port and IWT components of the work, has successfully completed the work.
“After operationalisation of Sittwe port, cost and time of transportation of goods between Kolkata and Agartala and Aizwal will decrease by more than 50 per cent,” the statement quoted Sonowal as saying.
Sittwe Port has been developed under a framework agreement between India and Myanmar for the construction and operation of a Multimodal Transit Transport Facility on the Kaladan River, connecting Sittwe Port with Mizoram in India.
The port connects to Paletwa in Myanmar through an inland waterway and from Paletwa to Zorinpui in Mizoram through a road component.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Once fully operationalised, KMTTP will provide alternate connectivity from the eastern coast of India to the north-eastern states through Sittwe Port.
According to the statement, the port will open up new opportunities for trade and transit from and to Myanmar, particularly the Rakhine State and further enhance trade and commerce between the two countries and the wider region.
Also read | Nagaland to hold meet with tribal bodies on oil exploration with Assam: Dy CM
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Sonowal to receive first cargo vessel to Sittwe port in Myanmar on Tuesday
- Sikkim: Geyzing college students win case against expulsion, get degree
- Efforts on to evacuate Bengal people stranded in strife-torn Manipur: Mamata
- Three flights to airlift 208 Tripura students from Manipur: CM Saha
- Rijiju launches trailer of first movie in Tagin language of Arunachal Pradesh
- Assam: Global experts bat for intercultural communication at USTM conference